Lady a lucky greyhound

Adopting an 11-year-old greyhound wasn’t always on the cards for Anna Farge.

Anna Farge wanted to give 11-year-old greyhound Lady the best last years of her life. Photo: Newsline. But she says her new dog, from the city council’s animal shelter, completed the missing piece of the puzzle.

Farge’s family of six – including her Jack Russell, Jake – grew by one last week as they welcomed ‘Lady’.

“I came across Lady on the council’s Facebook page, and her age was never an issue. As soon as I saw her face I knew there was something very special about her,” Farge said.

“I chatted to the shelter over the phone then went in with the kids and Jake to meet her – she was just what our family was missing.

“She came up to us with a wagging tail, socialising with Jake straight away and even giving my 16-month-old kisses in his pram. We took her home the next day.”

Greyhounds are nothing new for Farge, after losing her 13-year-old greyhound last year and spending plenty of time around her mum’s pack.

However, finding homes for retired racing greyhounds around the country is difficult, with more dogs than homes.

Dogs are now being sent to the United States, rather than waiting to be adopted in New Zealand.

As of early June, 44 greyhounds have made the trip to new homes in the US, RNZ reported.

Darrin Williams from Greyhound Racing New Zealand told RNZ the adoption market there is different from New Zealand.

“They’re exactly the opposite to us. We’ve got plenty of dogs and not enough applications. They’ve got piles of applications and no dogs because there’s hardly any racing over in America. So, before they go, many of the dogs have already begun to be matched with the right home.”

Greyhound Racing New Zealand looked into the programme after seeing Australia do it.

Williams told RNZ the US programme will allow the waitlist of dogs to be cleared faster.

There are 350 dogs currently on the waitlist for adoption, he said.

Farge said she wasn’t even looking for a new dog when Lady caught her eye on the city council’s Facebook page.

“I just wanted to give Lady the best last years of her life with a family that loves her.

“It’s not how long you have a dog that matters, it’s how long the dog has you.”