Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Air NZ domestic flights under alert level 3

    1. Star News
    2. Business

    Air NZ says travel remains very restricted. Photo: supplied
    Air NZ says travel remains very restricted. Photo: supplied
    Air New Zealand has released a new limited domestic schedule for flights during alert level 3.

    The airline said it would gear up to enable essential travel only and keep air freight moving from Tuesday, April 28.

    It will run return flights from Auckland to Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga and Napier, from Wellington to Christchurch and Nelson, and from Christchurch to Dunedin.

    Air New Zealand general manager of networks Scott Carr said travel remained very restricted under alert level 3.

    He said the extra services were mainly between Auckland and Napier and Tauranga.

    The national carrier had just 175 passengers flying today in what may be a record low, chief revenue officer Cam Wallace tweeted.

    The airline is investigating whether today's bookings across just 14 flights is a new record.

    The level 4 lockdown, due to Covid-19, means only essential workers are allowed to travel.

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg