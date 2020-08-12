Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Airline catering company cuts 450 jobs

    Christchurch Airport. Photo: NZME
    More than 450 workers who provide airline catering services are being made redundant.

    LSG Sky Chefs operates at Christchurch, Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown airports, servicing airlines including Air New Zealand.

    The company's website says LSG Sky Chefs' Christchurch facility has about 90 employees and produces 1.2 million meals per year.

    The company says given the border closures, keeping the staff on is not commercially viable.

    It received more than $9.6 million in wage subsidies from the government.

    - Additional reporting RNZ

     

