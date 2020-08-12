Airline catering company cuts 450 jobs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
LSG Sky Chefs operates at Christchurch, Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown airports, servicing airlines including Air New Zealand.
The company's website says LSG Sky Chefs' Christchurch facility has about 90 employees and produces 1.2 million meals per year.
The company says given the border closures, keeping the staff on is not commercially viable.
It received more than $9.6 million in wage subsidies from the government.
- Additional reporting RNZ