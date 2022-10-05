Brewery calls time

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Popular Dunedin craft beer brewery New New New has closed its doors.
The brewery was started by Ian McKinlay in 2015 in a historic brick stable in Crawford St.
It was listed for sale earlier this year and, at that time, Mr McKinlay said it was for personal reasons rather than financial.
A recent social media post from New New New said it had been a pleasure to have been part of the craft beer scene in the city.