Brewery calls time

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Popular Dunedin craft beer brewery New New New has closed its doors.

The brewery was started by Ian McKinlay in 2015 in a historic brick stable in Crawford St.

It was listed for sale earlier this year and, at that time, Mr McKinlay said it was for personal reasons rather than financial.

A recent social media post from New New New said it had been a pleasure to have been part of the craft beer scene in the city.



