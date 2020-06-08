Building work dropped more than 5% in March quarter

Photo: File

The amount of building work sharply dropped in the March 2020 quarter, partly due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Stats NZ figures show overall building activity fell 5.7 per cent in the latest quarter, following a 0.9 per cent fall in the December 2019 quarter.

Residential building volume fell 5.8 per cent in the March quarter and non-residential fell 5.6 per cent.

Building statistics manager Dave Adair said working days were lost due to the Covid-19 lockdown coming into effect at 11.59pm on Wednesday, March 25, and activity was likely to have eased in the days leading up to lockdown.

"Building activity has been generally growing for about eight years, initially driven by the Canterbury earthquake rebuild, then by developments in Auckland," Adair said.

"The level of activity has flattened in recent quarters, after running at historically high levels for about four years."

Industry sentiment negative since lockdown

"We can expect the lockdown to have a more significant impact on the June 2020 quarter as virtually all construction work stopped until at least 28 April with the move to level 3 restrictions," Adair said.

Survey respondents were asked to note any factors that might influence their building projects, including Covid-19 and the lockdown, giving an insight into their experiences and expectations.

Almost all who included a comment said a delay was the most likely factor to influence their projects. Other factors of concern included:

financial problems (20 per cent)

limited availability of supplies (5 per cent)

reduced productivity (less than 5 per cent)

limited availability of workers (less than 5 per cent)

reduced market confidence (less than 5 per cent).

Many were still uncertain as to the true implications of Covid-19 but it was clear most were anticipating some negative implications, Adair said.

"In the end, many respondents are unsure as to how successful their building projects will be since it all depends on the currently unknown future health of supply chains, the labour force, and various markets," Adair said.

About 1110 of those who responded provided a statement about Covid-19.