Bus travel easier in level 2 but capacity still limited - ECan

Photo: Newsline / CCC

Passenger numbers on Canterbury buses will be limited to a quarter of the normal capacity from Thursday under level 2, with no standing room and restricted seating.

Environment Canterbury senior public transport manager Stewart Gibbon said the region's bus network capacity will be limited because of social distancing requirements on all urban and school services.

“During alert level 2, the Ministry of Health requires the capacity on most buses to be limited to 40 per cent of normal seated capacity - or around 25 per cent of normal total capacity, with standing passengers not permitted,” Gibbon said.

“Where people have a choice, we ask that you avoid travelling at our peak times of 7am to 9am and 2.30pm to 5.30pm, weekdays."

However, Gibbon said the bus network has returned to regular timetables and from Thursday passengers will again board using the front-door.

All available buses are in use but several drivers fall within the “at-risk” category and this may impact some services.

Any cancellation notices will be on the Metro website.

The school bus network will resume from Monday. But parents may want to consider different travel options because of the capacity constraints.

“We are asking that parents remain with students at bus stops in case the bus is at capacity, and we recommend that they consider alternative ways for their children to get to school,” Gibbon says.

Bus fares will soon return under alert level 2, he said.