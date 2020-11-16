Monday, 16 November 2020

Businesses hurting with possible $30m loss from Canterbury A & P Show cancellation

    1. Canterbury
    2. Business

    Photo: Theshow.co.nz
    Photo: Theshow.co.nz
    With no Canterbury A & P Show this year, Christchurch businesses are hurting as the local economy faces a potential $30 million loss.

    The three-day A & P Show was called off this year, and the Chamber of Commerce expects accommodation operators will feel the pinch the most.

    The show normally brings in about $30 million to the local economy but was cancelled for the first time since World War 2.

    Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said: "We can't expect to go through something unprecedented like we have with Covid and come out completely unscathed, so I think that is understandable that we've had a bit of a dent to the economy."

    But large crowds at horse racing meetings in Christchurch have helped ease the economic blow, she said.

    "The sell-out crowds to the races has certainly contributed and hopefully made up for some of that loss and its great to see people about and about supporting local business."

    Watson said the chamber is nervous about a community Covid-19 outbreak in the lead-up to Christmas.

    She said pre-Christmas sales are needed to help them get through a tough year.

    "What's on everyone's minds is making sure we don't have any disruptions between now and Christmas so that businesses can absolutely maximise that busy festive time and they need to make up for those losses at the start of the year."

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter