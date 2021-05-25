Campaign started to bring more skilled workers into Christchurch

A three-month campaign to attract more skilled workers to Christchurch is under way.

The 'Christchurch is Hiring' campaign, led by ChristchurchNZ, aims to raise awareness about job opportunities in the city across a broad range of sectors, including engineering, tech, health, food and fibre, agritech and manufacturing.

It is estimated over the next 15 years, the city needs an additional 70,000 workers to fill vacancies created by the ageing population. This figure would just maintain the current rate of economic growth.

General manager innovation and business growth at ChristchurchNZ, Boyd Warren, said the campaign will target people in Auckland and Wellington, as well as Kiwis in Australia and the United Kingdom.

"Research tells us people incorrectly perceive Christchurch as having fewer job opportunities than Auckland or Wellington. We’re out to disprove this," Warren said.

"Christchurch is New Zealand’s second largest city. We’ve seen strong economic growth over the last six years and there’s huge demand in some of our biggest sectors. Employers are crying out for talent."

Said Letitia Drury, regional manager, southern, at engineering consultancy firm Beca: "Ōtautahi Christchurch remains in a growth phase and the city continues to regenerate itself through leading edge sustainability, climate change and technology initiatives," she said.

"There is a unique opportunity to be involved in enabling a strong and sustainable community.

"We need people who can think creatively and lend their professional expertise to help continue our city’s transformation.”

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said local businesses will welcome the campaign.

Leeann Watson.

"We know from employers that recruitment and skills shortages is one of their biggest challenges - so there are significant employment opportunities for people looking to make a move.

"And we’ve got everything here to rival or surpass offerings in other cities - people are choosing to move here, to start businesses here, and invest here because of our enviable quality of life and world-leading industries and innovation, as well as our genuine focus on the wellbeing of our people, communities and environment," Watson said.

Christchurch is Hiring will run until July 2021. It encourages people to visit christchurchishiring.co.nz to see which jobs are most in demand in the city, sector-specific information, lifestyle opportunities and ways to help people settle into the city, including networking, job search tips and housing options.