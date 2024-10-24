Christchurch bookstore owner facing 40% rent hike

Steadfast Books on 372 Ferry Rd, Woolston. Photo: Steadfast Books

A Christchurch bookstore could be facing its final chapter as rising costs and changing tastes impact the business.

Now Steadfast Books on Ferry Rd in Woolston is facing a 40 per cent rent hike which could force its owner to close the store in November when the lease comes up for renewal.

Owner Heath Ling has previously been in the news for his guerilla gardening tactics which saw him transform a dreary median strip near his shop into a flower patch.

The shop is known for its diamonds in the rough, but now Ling is struggling to keep the business alive.

Ling told customers via a social media post he has been struggling and wanted to let them know "where things are at".

Heath Ling. Photo: Steadfast Books / Facebook

"On the weekend Paul at the Book Barn and myself were advised of rent increases of 70% and 38% respectively and, while I can't speak for Paul, I can advise that under the current tough trading conditions, this news has triggered another bout of severe depression again and not able to work at present.

"Once again my amazing staff are holding the fort while their boss has crashed again due to depression.

"I know they will do their best during this trying time and I apologize if we're until to meet your customer needs like we usually do.

"Thank you for your support and understanding while we all work through this."

Ling said his vision for Steadfast Books is to make it a safe place where people can "escape the hustle and bustle of the world outside".

"(It's) an escape from fake new alt facts and to surround yourself with books, hundreds of books and to feel at home.

"I've also got an awesome team who are like my family as I don't have any family here and I've accumulated too many awesome books on so many different subjects to just close.

"So what happens next I'm not sure as on any given day I'm juggling about 20 balls in the air.

"To move 28,000 books, = at least 900 banana boxes, plus fixtures, then pay staff while closed, old lease and new lease while closed, you just can't create those kind of financial reserves selling books, especially after these last few years.

"So we'll have to see what opportunities I can create or find so don't worry about not having your weekly book fix for now, the Steadfast team are steadfast in their commitment to helping you find that book you're after."