Christchurch heritage site up for sale

A significant Christchurch landmark on the eastern side of the city is up for sale.

Wards was Christchurch's first brewery, occupying the Fitzgerald Ave site from 1860.

The sale includes the former three storey-high brick boilerhouse and the old brewing tower alongside it.

Youth club Crichton Cobbers occupied the site until the 2011 earthquake, when the buildings were badly damaged.

The site is owned by cafe chain Coffee Culture, which originally sought to restore the complex to house its head office and coffee roastery, but changed its plans.

The old boiler house is being marketed as having “both commercial and residential possibilities”.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air