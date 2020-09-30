Consents for new dwellings well up on last year

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Auckland had the most consented during that period, at 14,897 homes, while growth in consents was highest in Canterbury, up 8.8 per cent to 5653 dwellings.
"The strong consent numbers for new homes in recent months means that there is a relatively large amount of residential building work planned for the future," Stats NZ acting construction indicators manager Dave Adair said.
Work is usually finished within a year or two of consents being issued but at present many projects are experiencing significant delays due to Covid-19, he said.
By region, the numbers of new dwellings consented in the year ended August 2020 (compared with the August 2019 year) were:
- 5653 in Canterbury - up 8.8 percent
- 14,879 in Auckland - up 3.7 percent
- 4105 in Waikato - up 1.4 percent
- 3163 in Wellington - up 15 percent
- 5925 in rest of North Island - up 3.9 percent
- 3739 in rest of South Island - up 3.5 percent.