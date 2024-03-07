'Difficult choices': TVNZ to cut up to 68 roles; spotlight on 6pm news and current affairs

TVNZ chief executive Jodi O’Donnell says tough economic conditions and structural challenges within the media sector are impacting revenue performance. Photo: ODT files

Television New Zealand has confirmed sweeping job cuts are planned, as the state broadcaster responds to major economic challenges and audience shifts.

In a statement this morning TVNZ said it would begin consultation with employees tomorrow on proposed structural changes, which could result in a net reduction of up to 68 roles across all business areas (9 percent of fulltime equivalents). The company employs 700 workers.

Chief executive Jodi O’Donnell said tough economic conditions and structural challenges within the media sector are impacting revenue performance, and difficult choices need to be made to ensure TVNZ remains sustainable.

“TVNZ’s Executive team has focused on reducing operating costs over the last 12 months. Unfortunately, we’re now at the point where we need to reduce the size of our team to bring our costs more in line with our revenue.

"Changes like the ones we’re proposing are incredibly hard, but we need to ensure we’re in a stronger position to transform the business to meet the needs of our viewers in a digital world.

“There are no easy answers, and media organisations locally and globally are grappling with the same issues. Our priority is to support our people through the change process - we’ll take the next few weeks to collect, consider and respond to feedback from TVNZers before making any final decisions.”

A confirmed structure is expected to be finalised by early April.

The state-owned broadcaster's move comes just one week after Warner Bros. Discovery announced it would axe Newshub and the AM programmes on TV3. Staff were informed of a proposal that would see its newsroom shut on June 30 this year.

TVNZ’s news boss Phil O’Sullivan told staff in an internal email the proposed cuts were “devastating”.

“We are giving 24 hours’ notice prior to meetings with those whose roles may potentially be impacted. This is happening across all departments at TVNZ.

“This is devastating for those people invited to meetings and very tough for everyone else. Myself and our leadership team will be in those meetings tomorrow morning but we’ll hold an all NCA [news and current affairs] hui at 1pm tomorrow. Expect an invite soon.

“There is not a lot more I can say at this point, except to please ask we show respect and kindness to those affected by today’s announcement. As always seek out support if you need it. We are in the leadership team are happy to talk despite the limitations on what we can say.”

Simon Dallow presents the news at 6pm. Photo: RNZ

TVNZ's interim financial results last week showed its total revenue has fallen 13.5 percent from last year to $155.9 million and an interim operating loss of $4.6 million for the last six months of 2023.

The company has made no secret of the fact that it is looking at all costs. It has cut back its executive and middle management numbers in recent months and it has been widely expected that its newsroom numbers would come under scrutiny.

O’Donnell’s statement today gave no details as to which areas of the business will be the focus of cuts.

It also does not mention if there will be cuts to shows - there has been speculation the 6pm news might be cut in half to 30 minutes, while other shows such as Sunday, Fair Go and Seven Sharp are understood to be in the spotlight.

The New Zealand Herald's Media Insider understands there is a heavy focus on news and current affairs, where at least 35 jobs could go. More than a dozen staff Sunday have been called to a consultation meeting at 9am tomorrow - one of many to be held across the day.

In a recent interview with Media Insider O’Donnell said there were no “sacred cows”.

Media Insider understands that includes one of the biggest of all, Shortland Street, TVNZ 2′s 7pm weekday show, which has been a staple of the New Zealand television diet for 32 years. TVNZ fully funds the hospital drama to the tune of millions of dollars a year (it stretches to eight figures but the exact costs are deemed commercially sensitive) and with no assistance from the likes of NZ on Air.

RNZ Mediawatch's Colin Peacock was asked by Morning Report today if he thought there was any merit in the idea that the evening news could be cut back to 30 minutes.

Peacock said most countries don't have news bulletins as long as New Zealand.

"It's possible TVNZ considering something like that but if you have a news operation - the cameras, the studio, the personnel - what do you really save by shrivelling up a bulletin to a half-hour one," he said.

TVNZ chief executive Jodi O'Donnell's full email to staff

TVNZ chief executive Jodi O'Donnell has told staff tomorrow will be a "confronting" day at the state broadcaster.

Her full internal email:

“As our interim results announcement last week illustrated, tough economic and market conditions are impacting our revenue performance, and we need to make some difficult choices to ensure TVNZ remain sustainable.

“Tomorrow, the leadership team will share proposals which could result in a net reduction of up to 68 roles from across all business areas.

“I know this is not the news any of us want to hear, and it’s certainly not a message I want to deliver, but I want to be upfront with you and ensure that you hear it from me.

“TVNZers who may be impacted by the proposed changes will receive calendar invites today for consultation meetings tomorrow.

“The exec team has been focused on reducing costs over the last 12 months. Unfortunately we’re now at the point where we need to reduce the size of our team to bring our costs more in line with our revenue and ensure we’re the right shape and size as we continue to transform to meet the needs of viewers in a digital world.In developing the proposals, the Exec team have considered:

· the potential cost savings;

· the impact on viewers, revenue and audiences;

· fit with our shift to a digital first strategy and;

· the impact on our people.

“Tomorrow will be a confronting day for all of us here at Te Reo Tataki and it’s going to remain challenging as we work through the change process over the coming weeks.

“There are no easy answers and media organisations locally and globally are grappling with the same issues.

“Our intent is to confirm any changes by early April.

“Yesterday’s media speculation was disappointing but we know there will be public interest so we’ll be advising external media that we’re proposing changes in a release shortly.

“My priority is our people and supporting you through this.

“My commitment is I will continue to be upfront and open and available for anyone who wants to talk while being sensitive and respectful of the process and the confidentiality of TVNZers in roles proposed to be directly impacted.”

