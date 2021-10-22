Friday, 22 October 2021

Engineering boss looks forward to travel self-isolation trial

    A Christchurch business has been chosen for a government trial that will see travellers bypass MIQ and isolate at home when returning from overseas.

    More than 600 businesses applied for just 150 places in the trail.

    One of the successful applicants was Mark Ulrich, director of UMC, a Christchurch-based engineering company that sells wire fabrication machinery around the world to the fencing industry.

    He spoke to Lisa Owen:

    The businesses had to meet strict criteria, which included having somewhere to stay alone.

    The property that they isolate in cannot share a ventilation system, so no apartments are allowed.

    It also has to be within a 50km radius of Christchurch or Auckland airports. And the traveller needs to return to those cities on a direct international flight by December 8.

    The successful applicants were told last week.

