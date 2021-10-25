Monday, 25 October 2021

Fine wool price at Christchurch auction highest in years

    1. Canterbury
    2. Business

    PGG Wrightson South Island auction manager Dave Burridge (left) and auctioneer Doug McKay with 13...
    PGG Wrightson South Island auction manager Dave Burridge (left) and auctioneer Doug McKay with 13.2 micron fleece wool, which fetched a hefty price at last week’s sale. PHOTO: PGG WRIGHTSON
    Fine Otago wool fetched a fine price at last week’s South Island wool sale in Christchurch.

    A line of 13.2 micron merino hogget wool from The Bend, farmed by the McAtamney family, near Patearoa, sold for $81.80kg clean, or $55.30kg greasy.

    It was the highest price in the New Zealand auction room for about 15 years, PGG Wrightson South Island auction manager Dave Burridge said.

    The Bend’s total hogget wool clip, including fleece and oddments, averaged $56.48kg clean, with an average micron of 13.6.

    John McAtamney described the auction result as "pretty ... good".

    The family took pride in maintaining good-quality wool and it was good to get rewarded for that, he said.

    Increased activity for halfbred hogget wool was welcomed after a period of subdued demand in the mid-micron sector.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter