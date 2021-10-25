Fine wool price at Christchurch auction highest in years

PGG Wrightson South Island auction manager Dave Burridge (left) and auctioneer Doug McKay with 13.2 micron fleece wool, which fetched a hefty price at last week’s sale. PHOTO: PGG WRIGHTSON

Fine Otago wool fetched a fine price at last week’s South Island wool sale in Christchurch.

A line of 13.2 micron merino hogget wool from The Bend, farmed by the McAtamney family, near Patearoa, sold for $81.80kg clean, or $55.30kg greasy.

It was the highest price in the New Zealand auction room for about 15 years, PGG Wrightson South Island auction manager Dave Burridge said.

The Bend’s total hogget wool clip, including fleece and oddments, averaged $56.48kg clean, with an average micron of 13.6.

John McAtamney described the auction result as "pretty ... good".

The family took pride in maintaining good-quality wool and it was good to get rewarded for that, he said.

Increased activity for halfbred hogget wool was welcomed after a period of subdued demand in the mid-micron sector.