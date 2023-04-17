Food prices up 12% on a year ago

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Prices were 12.1% higher in March compared to a year ago, Stats NZ said.
It was the biggest annual jump since 1989, when prices increased by 12.4%, and was slightly higher than the previous month's 12% annual increase.
Grocery food prices increased by 14% from a year ago and were the biggest contributor to the overall food price movement, driven by prices for eggs, potato chips and yoghurt.
Fruit and vegetable prices also soared, up 22% from a year ago - driven by tomatoes, potatoes and avocados - and were the second largest contributor to the annual food price change.
Meat, poultry and fish prices rose 7.8%, while restaurant and takeaway meals increased by 8.7%.
Non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 8.2%.
Month-on-month, overall prices increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.5% from February, Stats NZ said.
Grocery food increased by 2.3% from February, but the rises were partly offset by a 1% fall in meat, poultry and fish.