Monday, 17 April 2023

Food prices up 12% on a year ago

    In March, food prices hit an 11-year high, up 6.8 per cent. Photo: Getty Images
    Prices were 12.1% higher in March compared to a year ago, Stats NZ said. Photo: Getty Images
    Food prices have had their their biggest annual increase in more than 30 years, driven by the cost of grocery items.

    Prices were 12.1% higher in March compared to a year ago, Stats NZ said.

    It was the biggest annual jump since 1989, when prices increased by 12.4%, and was slightly higher than the previous month's 12% annual increase.

    Grocery food prices increased by 14% from a year ago and were the biggest contributor to the overall food price movement, driven by prices for eggs, potato chips and yoghurt.

    Fruit and vegetable prices also soared, up 22% from a year ago - driven by tomatoes, potatoes and avocados - and were the second largest contributor to the annual food price change.

    Meat, poultry and fish prices rose 7.8%, while restaurant and takeaway meals increased by 8.7%.

    Non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 8.2%.

    Month-on-month, overall prices increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.5% from February, Stats NZ said.

    Grocery food increased by 2.3% from February, but the rises were partly offset by a 1% fall in meat, poultry and fish.

    RNZ