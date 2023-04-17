Food prices up 12% on a year ago

Prices were 12.1% higher in March compared to a year ago, Stats NZ said. Photo: Getty Images

Food prices have had their their biggest annual increase in more than 30 years, driven by the cost of grocery items.

Prices were 12.1% higher in March compared to a year ago, Stats NZ said.

It was the biggest annual jump since 1989, when prices increased by 12.4%, and was slightly higher than the previous month's 12% annual increase.

Grocery food prices increased by 14% from a year ago and were the biggest contributor to the overall food price movement, driven by prices for eggs, potato chips and yoghurt.

Fruit and vegetable prices also soared, up 22% from a year ago - driven by tomatoes, potatoes and avocados - and were the second largest contributor to the annual food price change.

Meat, poultry and fish prices rose 7.8%, while restaurant and takeaway meals increased by 8.7%.

Non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 8.2%.

Month-on-month, overall prices increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.5% from February, Stats NZ said.

Grocery food increased by 2.3% from February, but the rises were partly offset by a 1% fall in meat, poultry and fish.