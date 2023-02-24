'Great sadness' as Nova Cafe to close

Nova Cafe in the Octagon will close next month. Photo: Christine O'Connor

The owners of a popular cafe have made the "incredibly difficult" decision to close next month.

Nova Cafe director Mark Fraser said the lease on its Octagon site in Dunedin's city centre was up for renewal and it was with ‘‘great sadness’’ that the lease would not be renewed.

The cafe’s last day of trading would be on March 16.

Fraser encouraged everybody to continue supporting local cafes and restaurants.

‘‘Your custom is needed now, more than ever. Dunedin is spoilt for choice, with so many great offerings, and long may that continue.’’

He said the decision had been ‘‘incredibly difficult’’ and he acknowledged the entire Nova team for their efforts in helping to explore every possible option to avoid closure.

‘‘We wish to express our deepest gratitude to the hard working Nova team, particularly for all their efforts during recent years which have been unprecedented for the hospitality industry.

‘‘The pressures of operating a business through lock downs and border closures have been a constant and major challenge.’’

Fraser made special mention of general manager Nicole MacPherson who had worked tirelessly during this period and demonstrated true leadership.

He also thanked the many customers of Nova for their support.

‘‘We have proudly served you and we hope you remember us as fondly as we remember having you as our guests.’’

Fraser said he would now be assisting Nova staff to find new jobs elsewhere, while focusing on his other businesses, Jizo and Brewbar.

