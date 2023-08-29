Job listings drop off in Canterbury

Photo: File image / Getty

Despite the number of jobs being advertised falling by 26 per cent in a year, applications are at their highest on record, Seek NZ says.

Its monthly job report shows declines in the largest regions drove the overall trend, with Canterbury dropping 6 per cent, Auckland falling 4 per cent, and Wellington down 5 per cent.

Nationally job ad volumes declined another 4 per cent month-on-month, after last month's 3 per cent fall, and were down 26 per cent compared to this time last year.

The volume of job ads fell in all regions - except Hawke's Bay which recorded no change month on month, and the West Coast, which rose 1 per cent.

Job ads are just 1 per cent up on July 2019, the Seek NZ report showed.

But applications per listing are now at the highest level on record, up 11 per cent month on month.

Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark said despite this, demand for work was at an all-time high.

"Applications per job ad are now at record high levels, meaning there is now more competition for the jobs available than ever before," Clark said.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of applications that are coming from overseas, with the most applications directed at entry level or support services roles."

As the data had a one-month lag, July's figures were compared to June data from the previous year.

Clark said the number of applications per job ad in the manufacturing, transport and logistics, and the community services and development industries increased 24 percent month-on-month.

"Aged and disability support roles saw a 51 pe rcent increase in applications per ad in June alone," he said.

The overall decline in job ads was driven by the manufacturing, transport and logistics, information and communication technology and trades and services sectors.

However four industries, including the administration and office support and sport and recreation volumes sectors, recorded an increase in job ads, Clark said.

-Additional reporting RNZ