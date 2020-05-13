Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Live: Spotlight on finance and the economy

    Today's Epidemic Response Committee meeting is focusing on finance and the economy ahead of the Budget.

    The Reserve Bank will release its latest monetary policy statement this afternoon, with a touch of clamour in financial markets for a signal on whether it will move to negative interest rates.

    The central bank has been at the forefront of measures to support the economy, banks and markets during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Speaking at today's meeting are: Cameron Bagrie, managing director of Bagrie Economics and a former chief economist at ANZ bank, Rahui Papa of the National Iwi Chairs Forum, PwC tax partner Geof Nightingale, independent economist Michael Reddell, Ian Harrison principal of Tailrisk Economics and Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

    Robertson will deliver the Budget on Thursday afternoon.

    RNZ

