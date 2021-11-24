Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Masks for all - if you want a photo with Santa at Ballantynes this year

    A masked-up Santa at Ballantynes Department Store. Photo: George Heard
    Parents and children aged 12 and over will have to mask up if they want a photo with Santa at Ballantynes this festive season.

    All staff at the department store's Santa's grotto will also be required to wear masks and be fully vaccinated, including Santa himself.

    It is the first time face coverings have been mandatory for the annual Christmas photo.

    Last year, New Zealand was at alert level 1 and masks were not a requirement at shopping malls or department stores.

    Santa and his helpers at Ballantynes Department Store. Photo: George Heard
    Children will not be able to touch or sit on Santa's knee, but will be able to sit at the front of Santa's chair or to the side.

    Under the new Covid-19 protection framework, known as the traffic light system, to be introduced from December 3, visitors to hospitality outlets and hairdressing salons will have to present their My Vaccine Certificate. All shoppers who enter Ballantynes or the grotto will be required to scan or sign in.

    Covid restrictions also meant there was no grand opening for the famous Ballantynes' Christmas window this year. Instead, the 10 themed windows, spanning a 90m stretch of Colombo St and Cashel Mall, dubbed "A Sprinkle of Christmas Magic", were quietly revealed over the weekend.

    The Christmas windows outside Ballantynes Department Store. Photo: Supplied
    The Christmas windows outside Ballantynes Department Store. Photo: Supplied
    Photo: George Heard
