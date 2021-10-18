New bus stop planned for Christchurch mall

An artist's impression of the new bus hub to be built outside The Palms in Shirley. Photo: Newsline

The Palms will soon get a new and improved bus hub.

Christchurch City Council acting head of transport Lynette Ellis said the bus stop will be safer and easier to use.

The current stop on New Brighton Rd will be moved west towards the Marshland Rd intersection to create an improved bus shelter and new waiting area.

The work will involve moving it towards the Marshland Rd intersection to create a more attractive space for the 250 bus passengers who use the bus stop daily.

“The existing bus stop is on the south side of the mall which is exposed to the weather and has poor visibility from the mall entrances.

“The new bus stop and shelter will be located by the car park and has better connectivity to The Palms and other connecting bus services.”

The work includes a better bus shelter, indented bus bays, improved lighting, new bike racks at the bus stop, replacing the existing magnolia trees with new magnolias and landscaping plus new kerb and footpath work where the existing bus stop was.

“We’ll be using part of The Palms car park to construct the relocated bus stop and this will be a short detour for pedestrians while we do the work but the disruption will be minimal.

“Bus users can continue to use the existing bus stop while we work on the new one,” Ellis said.

Work on the hub started this week and is expected to be finished in December.