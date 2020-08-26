OfficeMax shuts all stores, invests in Chch distribution centre

Stationery and office supplies retailer OfficeMax is set to close down all its stores.

In an email sent to customers, the company said it would close its 14 stores throughout the country and conduct its business online.

It said the stores would close towards the end of October.

The company's Christchurch store is on Blenheim Rd in Sockburn.

"OfficeMax has made the difficult decision to close our retail network as we adapt to a changing market," the email said.

"A retail review reflected the need for us as a business to make some really difficult decisions now, in order to better position ourselves for the future.

"The trend to increasing online purchasing, as well as changing office and work practices, compounded by Covid-19, means we need to evolve to remain relevant to today's market."

The company said it was "investing heavily" in its distribution facilities in Auckland and Christchurch to service the move to online-only.

"After 150 years, we remain committed to delivering excellent service to New Zealanders. We are investing heavily in our distribution facilities in Auckland and Christchurch, which will enhance our delivery service to you.

"We have a large team of over 600 people based throughout New Zealand to service our local communities, and our national and regional based sales teams will continue to work closely with you to provide the best workplace solutions to meet your needs," it said.

The New Zealand Herald has contacted OfficeMax for comment.

In 2017, OfficeMax merged with rival stationery company Staples, resulting in the loss of approximately 150 jobs.

The US-based global investment firm Platinum Equity had recently bought Staples at the time and was looking to acquire its main competitor, OfficeMax.

The Commerce Commission granted approval for the merger in 2015.