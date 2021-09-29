Organisers 'optimistic' level change will allow NZ Agricultural Show to go on

image_43.jpg The New Zealand Agricultural Show on November 14. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Organisers of the New Zealand Agricultural Show say they are "optimistic" it will go ahead in Christchurch under alert level 1 in November.

crl20showwrap2.jpg Stewart Mitchell. Photo: File

Canterbury A&P Association chairman Stewart Mitchell is hoping next Monday will herald a return to alert level 1 for area outside of Auckland, which would allow 'The Show' to go ahead on November 10-12.

Concerns have been raised this week that the Covid-19 restrictions could affect New Zealand Cup & Show Week events if the region is still at level 2 and gatherings are limited.

Addington Cup Week organisers say the event is going ahead but the public would be excluded if Canterbury is still at level 2. Tickets were due to go on sale this week but have been put on hold due to the uncertainty around crowd limits. At level 2, gatherings are limited to 100 people.

"At this stage - under the current restrictions - all hospitality packages, tickets to The Edge Public Village, Lindauer Lawn, and Punters Lounge, plus Show Day tickets to Spectators Bar have been put on hold," a spokesperson said.

Formerly known as the Canterbury A&P Show, the New Zealand Agricultural Show is planning for the event under level 1.

Mitchell said on Wednesday it was "difficult second guessing what might happen", but he and the Canterbury A&P Show board are increasingly optimistic.

"At this stage we’re planning for alert level 1 and we already have more than 2000 animal competition entries and over 350 trade exhibitors.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the support shown for the show and the enthusiasm of everyone to go ahead."

Mitchell said children aged under 18 will get into the show for free this year.

"In addition to our unique farmyard experience for children, where we offer children the opportunity to interact with animals, ‘bringing country to town,’ we have new community initiatives, including an exploratory interactive walk run in conjunction with the Children’s University. This is designed to teach children more about agriculture.

"Our planned Amusement Zone, with everything from the popular ferris wheel making 2400 loops over the three days to the largest collection of inflatable amusement park devices in the South Island, will be a big hit.

"We want this year (to) be the best show ever."

He said the Hurricane & Orient Express roller coasters would also elevate the event to a "whole new level".

"It’s been such a tough time for many Kiwis, and we know that it’s really hard for kids so we’d like to reward their patience.

"In our planning, we’re particularly focused on providing a great experience for children and, as part of that, have tried to introduced a lot of fun activities for them."

ChristchurchNZ has said the total predicted visitor spend for New Zealand Cup and Show Week events, at Addington and Riccarton, and the New Zealand Agricultural Show is $4.3 million.

The estimate is based on the events, typically running across five days, going ahead while the whole country is at alert level 1.

ChristchurchNZ head of major events Karena Finnie told the NZ Herald earlier this week it is very sympathetic to the situation of event organisers right now.

Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said if some of the week's events go ahead without the public, it will have flow-on affects across the business community.

"It is a big event for the city and region. There are many that rely on the economic returns from that show."

"It's great that they are going ahead but certainly challenging for those businesses that will potentially miss out on the opportunities that come from having 100,000 people in the city during those five days," she said.

Canterbury A&P Association president Chris Harris confirmed the show committee and management team are pressing ahead with preparations in the hope the region would return to level 1 in time for the show.

"It’s been dragged out, so as long as we get to do it this year, we will be happy," he told Rural Life.

Christchurch City Council, which owns Canterbury Agricultural Park, agreed to make a $1 million loan available to the association in the event Covid-19 forces the cancellation of the show for the second year running.

"The council recognises how important Cup and Show Week are to the region and they want us to put on the show," Harris said.

The past 18 months has been a challenging time for the association, with the show being cancelled last November, he said.

"We are here now because of the work of the various committees and the generous support to our ‘show saviour’ campaign and from our sponsors."

Despite the uncertainty, Harris said the show committee and management team had opted not to scale back, and the show would have the variety people had come to expect.

"In the woodchopping there probably won’t be as many competitors, because they won’t have the Australians, and there’s unlikely to be any overseas judges unless they’re already in the country."