Pilot accused of flying stranded tourists over flooded rivers without right paperwork

A pilot is accused of flying without the right paperwork. Photo: File / Getty Images

An experienced pilot who flew Chinese holidaymakers over flooding roads and closed bridges so they could make their international flight home allegedly breached Civil Aviation Authority rules, a court has been told.

The pilot is accused of not having the right paperwork after chartering a small aircraft to help out a Chinese tour guide, and get some tourists travelling in the South Island to Christchurch International Airport in time for their flight out of the country.

While the pilot has racked up more than 2500 flight experiences and held a Category B flight instructor rating, he didn't have an Air Operator Certificate aviation document that allowed him to fly the tourists.

Both the pilot and Air Rangitata Ltd were charged by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and have appeared at Christchurch District Court.

Today the company pleaded guilty to one representative charge of acting without a necessary aviation document.

A summary of facts which outlines the offending, obtained by the Herald, says that on December 7, 2019, the Rangitata region, about 45km north of Timaru, was put into a state of emergency.

Flooding in December 2019 caused traffic chaos in the South Island. Photo: NZH file

The Rangitata River had burst its banks after heavy rainfall, leading to widespread flooding, road closures and slips.

That day, a Christchurch tour guide allegedly contacted the pilot to ask if he could help get some of her clients caught up in the road closures to Christchurch for a China Southern Airlines flight scheduled to leave the next day.

"He replied that he could not assist, as he … did not have the necessary qualifications / certification to carry out the requested air transport operation flights," the court summary of facts says.

But the next day, the pilot - whose case is still before the courts – is said to have called Air Rangitata Ltd about hiring an aircraft. The company agreed.

He picked up the plane and allegedly made 10 flights that day in and out of Timaru Airport.

Each passenger was charged about $200 for a one-way flight, the CAA says.

Later on December 8, 2019 a Taupo-based tour operator called the pilot and explained that he had a large tour group of 32 people who were stuck on the south side of the Rangitata River and needed to get to Christchurch to catch a flight on December 9.

He allegedly agreed, with a price of approximately $115 per passenger, to be invoiced through Air Rangitata.

The pilot is then said to have started transporting the tour group across the river.

The CAA alleges that the pilot omitted to record any of the flights in his pilot logbook.

When the pilot was spoken to, he admitted "several flights as cost share for people that he knew".

He allegedly told them that the aircraft had been hired for $400 per hour, with the money all going to Air Rangitata and that he received part of that cost as a cost sharing flight.

Air Rangitata, meanwhile, accepted that it had hired the plane to the pilot at a rate of $215 per hour plus GST, but maintained that his subsequent actions had nothing to do with it, viewing it as a private hire.

The company will be sentenced for its part at Christchurch District Court on March 31.