Monday, 17 May 2021

'Potential redundancies' at City Care

    1. Canterbury
    2. Business

    Photo: Facebook
    At least 40 jobs could reportedly go under a proposed restructure of City Care's Christchurch operations.

    Chief executive of City Care Property Peter Lord told Chris Lynch the "potential redundancies" would impact City Care Civil, which was incorporated into its Property business in November last year.

    The Christchurch City Council-owned infrastructure company operates City Care Water and City Care Property.

    Lord said civil-related services have been reviewed and, as a result, there will be changes to the Civil business, including potential redundancies. An email to staff said feedback on the proposals closes on May 24, with a final decision due on May 28.

    Lord told Chris Lynch the company is in the process of working with impacted staff and unions.

    The Civil business includes project management services, landscape maintenance and construction, road surfacing, maintenance and construction and traffic management services.

     

