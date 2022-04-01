Friday, 1 April 2022

Power bills are due to be more expensive from today

    1. Canterbury
    2. Business

    Storm clouds are gathering over fair electricity transmission pricing. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Power price increases will see some customers facing a hike of up to $1000 a year on their electricity bill, experts say.

    Consumer NZ's Powerswitch says April 1 is when many electricity companies tend to put up prices.

    Powerswitch manager Paul Fuge said this year's price hikes were looking like "a real doozy" as several factors have resulted in a bigger hike.

    "It's kind of like a perfect storm. There are four ways the price rises are hitting customers.

    "First, the industry is phasing out low-use power plans, which has given companies permission to double how much they currently charge low users for having electricity supplied to their home."

    Those families with a gas connection will also be affected by the increase, with many gas companies now able to charge more for supplying gas in order to make up for some of the cost of their infrastructure.

    "Finally, the actual prices of both power and gas used is also going up for a lot of people, as we've seen in letters notifying consumers of price changes taking effect from [today]."

    Fuge said the biggest losers this year are those households using both electricity and gas.

    As a result, members of the public are being encouraged to check whether they could be saving money by signing up to another power company.

    Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said his own family, based in Wellington, will pay about 25 per cent more this year - costing his family about $850 in total, or $70 more a month.

    "I'll be checking Powerswitch to see how much I can save by switching to another company."

    By switching electricity providers, power companies were kept on their toes and people were able to benefit from that - as they may offer competitive rates in order to nab a new customer.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter