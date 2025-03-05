Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr resigns

Adrian Orr. Photo: RNZ

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr has resigned after seven years of service.

In a statement, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby would be Acting Governor until March 31.

Reserve Bank Governors typically serve five-year terms.

Orr was first appointed in 2018, and reappointed in March 2023. His second term was due to end in 2028.

In a statement, Orr said the bank had built its capability and credibility to face what he called an "increasingly complex and challenging global environment".

Orr said he left "with consumer price inflation at target, and an economy in a cyclical recovery following the long period of Covid-related disruption".

"The financial system remains sound. However, there is much work left to do on the major multi-year strategies RBNZ is following. Ongoing focus and funding will be critical to these projects' success"

He said he was proud of the people at Reserve Bank who had modernised and strengthened the institution and the financial system.

He singled out strategies for the future of cash, climate change policies, Maori access to capital and future of payments for special mention.

From April 1, Willis - taking advice from the RBNZ Board - will appoint a temporary governor for up to six months.

"I wish him well for the future," Willis said, referring to Orr.

RBNZ board chair Professor Neil Quigley thanked Orr for his leadership.

"Adrian has been critical to leading the institutional reforms needed to implement the new Reserve Bank Act, Deposit Takers Act, and Depositor Compensation Scheme," he said.

"He has also driven a significant uplift in leadership and capability across the Bank, and modernised its culture to reflect contemporary New Zealand society."