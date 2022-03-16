Resorts 'can't wait to welcome Aussies'

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult has praised the Government for its decision to bring forward and confirm specific dates for the return of international visitors, saying it can’t come soon enough for the district’s economy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning announced new border dates with Tourism Minister Stuart Nash following two years of heavy restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

From 11.59pm on Tuesday, 12 April Covid vaccinated Australians will be able to travel to New Zealand isolation-free.

Two-and-a-half weeks later from 11.59am on Sunday, May 1, vaccinated travellers from visa-waiver countries such as the large tourist markets of the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, Germany, Korea and Singapore, and those with valid visitor visas, will be able to arrive.

Tourists will not need to isolate on arrival; they will be required to have had a pre-departure test, with two further rapid antigen tests on day 0/1 and 5/6.

The border is already open to New Zealanders - and on Monday eligible critical workers were allowed in without isolating.

Today's border announcement opens the way for Australian visitors to get back on the ski fields, including Cardrona near Queenstown. Photo: ODT files

Ski season begins in June

“Reopening in time for the upcoming Australian school holidays will help spur our economic recovery in the short term and is good news for the winter ski season," Ardern said today.

"Trans-Tasman travellers have historically made up 40 percent of our international arrivals, with around 1.5 million Australians visiting each year.

“While we know it will take some time to see tourism scale up again, today’s announcement will be a welcome boost for our tourism operators who have done it harder than many over the last two years."

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult. Photo: supplied

It was confirmed the ski season would begin in June, and Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult said today's announcement represented a "vital economic lifebuoy for our district and a real boost to our community’s well-being at a time when we’re just about keeping afloat".

"I send my sincere thanks to the Government for recognising the importance of international tourism to Aotearoa New Zealand in general and our district in particular.

"We’ve been lobbying for certainty on dates when Aussies, essential workers and visitors from around the world can return for some time. Indeed, I wrote to the Prime Minister on this specific issue last week.”

Boult, who was Christchurch Airport chief executive from 2009 to 2013, said opening the border in winter would have been too late for some local businesses.

"Sadly, we’ve seen several close already - so to know that fully vaccinated visitors and the workers we urgently need to service their visit will be here over the Easter holidays is fantastic news. It also means many friends and families will be reunited at last.

“My thoughts go out to those in our local tourism, hospitality and events industry in particular. Your resilience through very difficult times has shone through and I hope many of you will be celebrating tonight before rolling up your sleeves to prepare for next month.

“I can assure our Australian friends and those from around the world keen to visit our corner of paradise that Queenstown, Wānaka and the whole district is ready to give them a very warm welcome indeed."

'News we've been waiting for'

Queenstown Airport and regional tourism organisations Destination Queenstown and Lake Wānaka Tourism are also delighted by today’s announcement.

Queenstown Airport CEO Glen Sowry. Photo: ODT files

The airport's chief executive, Glen Sowry, said it was the news they had been waiting for.

"We can’t wait to welcome Australians to the Southern Lakes region through Queenstown Airport soon. The opening of the border to Australians without the requirement to self-isolate is a vital step towards the region’s recovery."

Sowry expected to see a gradual return of direct flights from the east coast of Australia to Queenstown over the next two months, traditionally a quieter season in the Southern Lakes region, while airlines and border agencies gear up to for a busy ski season.

“We are working closely with our four airline partners and the border agencies to ensure a smooth reopening here at Queenstown. Prior to the pandemic, 30 percent of all passengers at Queenstown Airport arrived and departed on trans-Tasman flights, so Australia is a really important market for us."

The trans-Tasman flight schedule is expected to be updated regularly over the coming weeks.

Destination Queenstown Board chair Richard Thomas said it was the best news in two years and a huge relief for local businesses.

“We are open and ready to welcome our Aussie friends here in time for the Easter holidays and during autumn, one of the most beautiful times of the year. There is pent-up demand from the Australian market and we know they are keen to visit Queenstown.”

Thomas said a tourism campaign focused on the Australian market was to begin on Friday.

"We will be showcasing all that the region has on offer and encouraging Aussies to book with confidence and come visit us - whether that’s for our stunning autumn colours or to experience our epic alpine winter.”

He said it had been challenging couple of years, "but local businesses have adapted incredibly well with considerable support from the domestic market.

"We are hopeful that will remain even when borders do open, and we are looking forward to welcoming both Kiwis and international visitors to Queenstown soon."

Tim Barke, general manager of Lake Wānaka Tourism, said today's announcement is light at the end of what has been "a very long tunnel".

“The Wānaka region has a long history of welcoming travellers and we look forward to once again hosting visitors to this very special part of the world."