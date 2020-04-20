Monday, 20 April 2020

Retail spending continues to plummet under lockdown

    By Louis Day
    1. Star News
    2. Business

    With malls like Westfield Riccarton still closed, retail spending across Christchurch is...
    With malls like Westfield Riccarton still closed, retail spending across Christchurch is continuing to plummet while supermarket spending rises. Photo: Geoff Sloan

    Retail spending across Christchurch is continuing to plummet while supermarket spending rises.

    Retail spending for the second week of April declined by 53.4 per cent in comparison to the same period last year. Whereas supermarket spending rose by 10 per cent, a lower percentage increase compared to the previous week which showed an increase of 29.8 per cent.

    ChristchurchNZ economists Peter Fieger and David Dyason said they expected the downwards trend of retail spending to continue while alert level four remains in place.

    However, they were optimistic things could change under alert level three.

    "With the guidelines set out by Government for activity allowed during alert Level 3, we expect some improvement in spending at more retail establishments, but it will continue to be significantly lower than previous years," they said.

    The Prime Minister will be making an announcement around whether the country will remain under alert level four or not today at 4pm.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg