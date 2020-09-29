Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Seafood company branches out into beauty industry

    1. Star News
    2. Business

    Photo: Supplied / Sanford
    Photo: Supplied / Sanford
    The seafood company Sanford has taken a small step into the beauty products market.

    It has taken a 50 per cent stake in the health and beauty company, Two Islands, for an undisclosed sum.

    The companies said the partnership would have mutual benefits, with Sanford producing marine collagen from Hoki fish, which Two Islands would use in its beauty products.

    Two Islands founder, Julia Matthews said the partnership may seem unusual, but it is a natural pairing given the business opportunities and both companies commitment to producing sustainable products.

    "We are so excited by the [partnership] because it will allow Two Islands to rapidly scale up our expansion plans through access to Sanford's global distribution channels, premium marine collagen, as well as increased research and development for new product development."

    Matthews said the deal created a vertically integrated business that took raw materials from the ocean and delivered them to consumers, both locally and abroad.

    Sanford's interim chief executive, Andrew Gargiulo, said the partnership is an example of Sanford's values in action.

    "Sanford has always emphasised the importance in both a financial and an environmental sense of making the best use of every gram of material that we harvest."

    "The more we study this fantastic resource that is New Zealand seafood, the more opportunities like this we find," he said.

    Matthews would continue on as the head of Two Islands.

    RNZ

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg