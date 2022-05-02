Skilled worker shortages costing businesses millions

HamiltonJet says the company is urgently seeking skilled workers. Photo: Supplied / HamiltonJet

A major manufacturer of waterjets for boats fears it could miss out on millions of dollars worth of contracts if the government does not address urgent skilled worker shortages.

Christchurch-based HamiltonJet says its order books have quadrupled over the past 12 months, and a lack of skilled workers available in the region mean deliveries take longer.

HamiltonJet and other manufacturers in Christchurch, are calling on the government to approve thousands of additional visas for skilled workers both regionally and nationally.

HamiltonJet managing director Ben Reed said contracts, ranging from just a few million dollars to more than $20 million, were in jeopardy because of the wait times, which meant the local economy was missing out.

"We're desperately fighting to try and maintain our reputation as a reliable supplier and a capable supplier," he said.

"There's no doubt that we like so many other businesses in the export industry are struggling to be competitive at a time like this and the skill shortage is absolutely right now my number one concern, I cannot get the people I need."

HamiltonJet also manufactures control systems for commercial and military boats around the world.

"That means we're in demand of ... trade skilled people in things like foundry work, CNC machining, welding and fabrication, electrical engineering and such like, they would be factory roles.

"We're also in need of people in the tech industry, software development and electronics engineers are also something we have struggled in the past two years to recruit."

The calls for skilled workers come as Christchurch's economic development agency ChristchurchNZ and the Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce released a report outlining the need for jobs.

ChristchurchNZ said the government needed to approve an additional 1500 visas regionally for manufacturing over the next year and 4000 national visas for tech in the same period.

The organisation said advertising data showed Canterbury had the strongest job growth of any region, with job adverts up 39 percent in the past 12 months.

Construction industry and machinery operators were the most prominent industry and role, it said.

Reed said visas needed to be expedited from places like the Philippines and the United Kingdom.