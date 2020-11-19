Speed limit along Christchurch road could be lowered to 40km/h

A 4m-wide section will complete the Christchurch Coastal Pathway. It will be accessible to a variety of users. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The speed limit on Main Rd in Redcliffs could be lowered to 40km/h as part of the multi-million dollar project to complete the final section of Te Ara Ihutai Christchurch Coastal Pathway.

The speed limit reduction is one of several proposed changes Christchurch City Council is seeking community feedback on as it moves to finalise plans for the final section of the pathway around Moncks Bay.

“The final section of the Christchurch Coastal Pathway runs through a complex coastal environment,’’ city council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis said.

“We are going to be building in a narrow, busy corridor along the coastal marine edge that has wildlife and natural hazards so it requires a lot of detailed planning.

“Our goal is to substantially upgrade the existing narrow grit path to create a 4m-wide, safe, high-quality pathway for a variety of users.

“We also want to create some new pedestrian connections so we can make the pathway more accessible for locals," Ellis said.

“This will require some changes, including relocation of some existing bus stops and removal of some on-street parking on Main Rd.

“With considerably more pedestrians and cyclists expected, a lower speed limit will help to keep everyone safe as they move through the area.’’

To help maintain the availability of on-street parking in this popular area, the city council is proposing to upgrade the car park on the pump station site on Main Rd and add angle parking on Cliff St and Bayview Rd.

“We are working towards a construction start in the middle of next year," Ellis said.

“We want to get this final section of the pathway completed so we can realise the Christchurch Coastal Pathway Group’s vision of having a coastal pathway that stretches all the way from Ferrymead Bridge through to Scarborough.’’

Construction of the final section of the pathway is being funded by the Government as part of its Covid-19 response. It is one of the ‘shovel ready’ projects that are designed to stimulate the economy.