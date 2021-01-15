Start Me Up: Jobless Cantabrians offered chance to start new businesses

Photo: File / Getty Images

A new programme is offering Cantabrians who lost their job because of the Covid-19 pandemic help to kick-start their new business ideas.

Start Me Up is an initiative open to residents in Christchurch, as well as the Selwyn and Ashburton districts. It aims to guide potential business owners, or those interested in learning about the start-up process, and who are currently receiving a benefit, through the process of testing out their concept.

The programme will culminate in a graduation event which will involve showcasing their concept to an audience of local businesses, investors and entrepreneurs.

ChristchurchNZ and the Ministry of Social Development are behind the initiative. Applications to take part are open till February 26.

ChristchurchNZ general manager innovation and business growth Boyd Warren said Start Me Up will give advice and support people to grow their new businesses and deliver sustainable, decent jobs.

“Start Me Up participants will be provided the best chance of business success by a support team of already successful entrepreneurs, mentors and start-up experts from the Ministry of Awesome's Te Ōhaka incubator and the University of Canterbury’s ThincLab," Warren said.

“It’s a huge network of support and a great example of Ōtautahi’s flourishing and connected innovation ecosystem in action.

Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner for Canterbury, Diane McDermott, said it will demystify the start-up process and provide a new path for people whose employment has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“Start Me Up will be an opportunity for people to see if being a business owner is for them, get a handle on the start-up process, and build an invaluable network of local support and connections,” Ms McDermott said.