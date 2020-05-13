Survival of Canterbury A&P show hangs in the balance

The Canterbury A&P Association is hoping its Show Saviour campaign will be a lifeline for the New Zealand Agricultural Show.

The annual show in November - a major event on Canterbury’s calendar - was cancelled this year, the first time since World War 2, because of uncertainty around Covid-19.

Event director Geoff Bone said the association was adamant that it make the decision while it could meet its current obligations and return money to businesses that had already invested in the 2020 show.

"This has meant that we have exhausted our reserve funds and are in a situation where restarting in 2021 is in doubt," Bone said.

The association had launched the Show Saviour campaign, calling on anyone with a connection to the event to help fight for its survival.

Without support, the show’s future was "unlikely".

New Zealand Agricultural Show president Chris Herbert thanked everyone who had donated so far.

"We just wanted to say a big thank you for all your supportive messages and kind donations, they are all so appreciated.

"We have been truly heartened by how much the show means to you all.

"We understand times are tough for everybody at the moment and you may not be able to make a monetary donation. If this is the case, but you would love to show your support, we ask you to consider sharing our message from the Association President far and wide. Together, we can save the show."

The 2020 Otago Field Days, which were to be held near Palmerston in October, have also been postponed.

Chairman Paul Mutch said a virtual event or an alternative date might be considered.