Woman mortified over embarrassing error on her CV

The woman was mortified by her mistake. Photo: TikTok

Your CV says a lot about who you are when applying for a job.

It's an insight into your professional life as well as showing a touch of personality, so it makes sense to go over it meticulously before sending it to your potential employer

But one woman certainly learned a life-changing lesson after she made a very embarrassing error on her job application - a move that left her mortified.

Student-teacher Marissa shared her error on TikTok to warn others about the mistake she made.

She spotted the mistake after she sent her application. Photo: TikTok

Her clip has now been viewed more than 4 million times.

"You think you're having a bad day? I just sent this resumé without changing the template picture," she wrote.

Marissa chose a CV template to work off, something that most people do.

And while she put in a detailed effort into the written content, she forgot to change one obvious detail - the image.

That's not Marissa... Photo: TikTok

Marissa claims it wasn't until she sent her CV off that she realised she forgot to replace the stock image on the template with a photo of herself.

The stock image shows a middle-aged man who is a medical professional, something Marissa is neither.

The clip left TikTok users in stitches, as one said: "Just imagine the confusion on the HR employee's face."

Another pointed out: "It's the fact that he is dressed as a doctor and your resume says student teacher that is sending me to MARS."

Amused, a third added: "Girl, not to make the situation worse, but I haven't stopped laughing in 10 minutes."

But one recruiter was quick to assure her that her mistake isn't going to ruin her chances.

"As a recruiter – this is soooo funny! I would understand if you were honest and quickly sent a revised copy."

But it seems she wasn't alone as many shared their own embarrassing, but equally hilarious, stories.

"I was trying to upload my dog's picture for the daycare website," one person recalled." And I accidentally uploaded my weight loss progress pictures instead."