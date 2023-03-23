$1 Cashmere mansion back on the market

A sprawling 1920s mansion, built as a stately Englishman’s residence and once sold to a disabled children’s charity for $1, is on the market after a “no-expense spared” renovation.

The owner’s plan to run it as a luxury accommodation for overseas business people fell over during the Covid-19 pandemic when people couldn’t travel.

He’s now selling it after losing motivation and passion for the project.

The Christchurch-based Chinese businessman bought the grand estate, known as Hackthorne Gardens, in Cashmere ‘as is where is’ in 2015 after it sustained some damage in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

He poured between $2.5 million and $3 million into restoring the 11-bedroom, 11-bathroom property to exactly how it would have been when it was built in 1928.

The 928sq m home, designed by renowned architect William Tengrove Senior, has a sprawling staircase, study, large entertaining areas – including dedicated dining rooms – a modern backlit bar and a substantial commercial-grade kitchen.

Its heritage-inspired décor includes neo-Gregorian leaded-fanlights, wooden trims and four chandelier light fixtures hanging from the ceilings.

Bayleys listing agent Jo Grams said finding a property of this size and location in fully renovated condition on a flat 4000 sq m section at the top of Cashmere Hill was unusual.

“It is so rare to find a heritage home of such grandeur, maintained to the high standard of Hackthorne Gardens. It presents a truly inimitable opportunity for a new owner. It’s just the most beautiful spot when you get up there,” Grams said.

“You just want to get up there and you don’t want to leave.”

Viewing the 938sq m house takes about an hour-and-a-half and potential buyers have considered using it as a family home, business retreat or luxury bed and breakfast with a restaurant.

Bayleys listing agent Jo Grams.

“It does have so many scopes and angles that you can make it into whatever you would like it to be.”

The home also has a colourful history. It was built for prominent lawyer and philanthropist, Archibald Henry Anthony, who wanted a family home in the style of an Englishman’s stately residency.

Anthony sold the house in 1964 for $1 to disability service provider Hōhepa, which used it as a boarding school for disabled children based on Steiner principles.

It reverted back to a permanent residence in 1987 before changing ownership several times.

It has been used for a variety purposes, including as a luxury bed and breakfast, exclusive retirement home and wedding venue until the earthquake struck.

The property has a price indication of $5 million-plus. Grams said the same offering in Fendalton or Merivale could fetch up to $8 million.

“The vendor is very, very motivated for a sale.”

In October, a luxurious property on Fendalton Rd owned by the same family for 25 years sold for $4.325 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home came with its own private island overlooking the picturesque Mona Vale Gardens.

-By Nikki Preston

OneRoof.co.nz