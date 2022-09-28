$100,000 grant to help run Lyttelton Seafarers Centre

Having fathers who were seafarers motivated Tyrone Fields (left) and John McLister to action. Photo: Supplied

The future looks more assured at the Lyttelton Seafarers Centre after its lobbying for funding paid off.

The centre will get $100,000 from a $900,000 national fund to pay for staff, centre running costs and wi-fi for ships.

Maritime New Zealand recently confirmed the funding from a levy on foreign shipping will be available from early 2024, and interim funding will be available until the ship levy comes online.

Lyttelton seafarers chaplain, Reverend John McLister, said it was a “great result”.

“The Lyttelton Seafarers Centre was struggling to operate on charity donations. We’ve been saying for years, that shipping companies should contribute something to the care of their crews when they arrive in ports,” he said.

The Government recognised a need to support seafarers’ welfare charities when Human Rights as Sea, an international seafarers’ rights advocacy group, issued a report in 2020 criticising New Zealand’s failure to support port-based welfare services under an international agreement New Zealand signed.

“New Zealand is a party to the Maritime Labour Convention which recommends a levy on shipping to support port-based seafarers’ welfare services, but basically the Government ignored this, leaving the local charities struggling to find funds,” McLister said.

“I asked Human Rights at Sea to investigate if the Government had any obligation under the MLC. Their report was very blunt, the Government needed to ensure a proper standard of shore-based care for crews.”

The Lyttelton Seafarers Centre. Photo: Star News

McLister’s campaign was supported by Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board member for Lyttelton, Tyrone Fields, who launched a petition to galvanise support for a levy on shipping to help fund seafarer welfare.

Said Fields: “The community got right in behind it. They told us we needed to take it up a notch and we enlisted the support of Tracey McLellan, our MP, who helped get it into the Labour Party policy platform and guide it through the Parliamentary process.”

In July 2021, the Government changed the law to allow part of the Government’s levy on foreign ships to be used for supporting seafarers’ centres in New Zealand ports.

“Now it’s the law and we’re pretty happy we got there,” Fields said.

“It will make a difference every day in the lives of seafarers who come to New Zealand, and the people of Lyttelton should feel proud of the role they played. It shows how it’s possible to get stuff done from the ground up.”

Both Fields and McLister are the sons of seafarers who came and made their home in Lyttelton in the 1960s.

Said McLister: “We grew up here when many a Lyttelton lad went to sea. And we both had dads who were seafarers.

I think that’s what motivated us. It was a bit of a tag team effort. We are delighted it got over the line.”

The Lyttelton Seafarers Centre is a place where seafarers can relax when in port. It offers free wi-fi, information on local attractions and services, a friendly welcome, and advocacy services for foreign seafarers,

Centre staff also visit ships to supply portable wi-fi to crews and offers a shopping service for seafarers without shore leave.