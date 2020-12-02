Wednesday, 2 December 2020

$100k in three weeks: Foundation steps in to address Christchurch's child mental health crisis

    There are hopes a Christmas miracle will help address the alarming mental health figures for children in Christchurch.

    The Māia Health Foundation has kicked off a fundraising initiative to build a child and youth focused mental health facility.

    Its mission is to raise $100,000 in three weeks for the new facility, which will replace the current outpatients facilities at The Princess Margaret Hospital and Hillmorton campus.

    Chief executive Michael Flatman said the city is facing a mental health crisis for children and young people and a new facility is desperately needed.

    In August this year alone, 545 children were referred to Canterbury DHB's child, adolescent and family unit for help.

    The Government has made no provision for a community-based outpatient facility in Christchurch, despite a 140 per cent increase in demand for child, adolescent and family mental health services since January 2018.

    "There is no doubt, we are facing a crisis in child and youth mental health.

    "Not only do more people need help, but the facilities where they receive treatment and care are old, outdated and simply not fit for purpose.

    "Māia has stepped up to be part of the solution, we knew if we didn't, no one else would and our children and young people would continue to suffer."

