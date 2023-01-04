108 holes in 15 hours for cancer fundraiser

Two Christchurch golfers played a mammoth 108 holes at Harewood in just over 15 hours, walking 50km and finishing with swollen feet.

But it was worth it - they raised more than $1630 for cancer.

Matt McLean and Scott Manyweathers were taking part in The Longest Day, a fundraiser across New Zealand.

It challenges golfers to play 72 holes (four rounds) in a bid to raise money for the Cancer Society.

But McLean - who turned professional in January - and Manyweathers decided to push the boundaries.

They had originally intended to play 100 holes, but when that target was reached they kept going to complete six rounds.

The two golfers teed off at 5.15am on December 22 and finished 100 holes just over 14 hours later.

The last eight holes took another hour, ending in a 9pm finish.

Matt McLean (right) and Scott Manyweathers. Photo: Supplied

"The body ... has seen better days, with the biggest issue (being) the swollen feet from walking 50km (65,000 steps)," said McLean.

The 27-year-old’s highlight of the day was using the same golf ball for all 108 holes, which surprisingly didn’t look too worn at the end.

The pair handed in a score for each of the six rounds.

McLean said he was "very pleased" with how he played, ending the day 25 under par.

Manyweathers finished one under.

"It was an awesome day," McLean said.

"A big thank you to everyone who donated, everyone who played or walked with us and thank you to Harewood Golf Club for letting us use the course."

-By Jaime Cunningham