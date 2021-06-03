108-year-old Christchurch man gets first Covid jab

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 108-year-old got the jab last Friday as part of the Canterbury District Health Board's ongoing vaccination rollout to Aged Residential Care facilities.
Mitchell, who was 5 when the flu pandemic swept New Zealand in 1918, was one of 90 residents at the Palm Grove Rest Home in Christchurch to get vaccinated.
"Is that all? That was no trouble," he said at the time.
Approximately 1900 first dose vaccinations have been provided across 34 facilities in the region so far.
It is expected that in total, approximately 5300 ARC residents will be vaccinated Canterbury.
"As we continue to progress our rollout ahead of plan, we are delighted to have provided first dose vaccinations to some of our most vulnerable people."
The CDHB continues to make plans for when vaccinations will be rolled out to the wider community during the second half of this year.
It is planning to deliver around 30,000 vaccinations a week.
More information on timing for vaccinations in Canterbury can be found here.