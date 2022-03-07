112 active school bag-related injury claims in Canterbury

Heavy school bags can cause ongoing back issues, ACC statistics show. Photo: Getty

Christchurch school students don’t just carry the burden of learning - they're also weighed down by the stresses of carrying educational tools to and from class.

School bag-related back injuries can follow a child through the system with Accident Compensation Corporation statistics revealing some cases are still requiring treatment over several years.

Canterbury ranks third nationwide regarding school bag-related back injuries with 118 claims for students aged 5-18 made from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2021, behind Auckland (527) and Waikato (149).

There are 112 active claims in Canterbury that have required $26,407 worth of treatment.

ACC does not offer specific advice to schools for avoiding school bag-related injuries, but injury prevention leader James Whitaker suggested parents drip-feed items children take to school so they’re not all taken the same day.

Only pack what is needed and check for any items that can be removed. Parents are also urged to test a range of bags before settling on a model that spreads weight evenly.

The Ministry of Education recommends backpacks should be no wider than the wearer’s chest, the straps should be shorted until the bottom of the bag is just above the child’s waist, and not sitting on their buttocks.

Wide, padded shoulder straps help distribute weight evenly, while a hip or chest belt can relieve some of the strain off a child’s neck or shoulders.

The heaviest items should be at the base of the bag, closest to the child’s back.