1160 community Covid cases today, emergency co-ordination centre for Canterbury

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

There are 1160 new community cases of Covid-19 today, including eight in Canterbury and three in South Canterbury, the Ministry of Health says.

In a statement, the ministry said 861 cases are in Auckland DHBs, while the others are in Nelson Marlborough (15), Canterbury (8), South Canterbury (3), Northland (24), Waikato (73), Bay of Plenty (33), Lakes (5), Hawke's Bay (15), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (4), Taranaki (9), Tairāwhiti (9), Wairarapa (5), Capital and Coast (32), Hutt Valley (20), and Southern (39) DHB areas, with two still to be determined.

It is the first time the number of daily cases has surpassed 1000.

In response to the rising case numbers, Canterbury DHB has set up an emergency co-ordination centre to help the region deal with the increase.

There were nine new cases in Canterbury yesterday, bringing the total number of active cases to 20.

In a statement, Canterbury DHB incident controller Helen Skinner said the centre will help local authorities to comprehensively manage Covid-19 risk.

Meanwhile today, there are 56 people in hospital with Covid, none of which are in intensive care. The average age of the current hospitalisations is 65.

The cases in hospital are at Christchurch 1; North Shore 6; Middlemore 17; Auckland 24; Rotorua 1; Tauranga 3; Waikato 3; and Wellington 1.

There are 43 new cases at the border from India (9), Japan (1), Malaysia (1), Pakistan (2), UAE (5), UK (2), USA (2), and full travel history not obtained (21).

Yesterday, 744 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand.

There have now been 23,127 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

There were 46,156 booster doses given yesterday, along with 660 first doses, 1406 second doses and 1710 paediatric doses.

More than two million booster doses have now been given, the ministry said.

"Omicron is highly transmissible, but all of us can play our part to slow the spread of the virus, help protect our most vulnerable people from being infected, and ensure our health system is able to manage extra demand for services."

Meanwhile, a worker on the Milford Track has tested positive for Covid-19.

Guided walking business Ultimate Hikes confirmed one of their staff became unwell on Saturday.

Yesterday, they returned a positive PCR result while isolating in Queenstown.

Ultimate Hikes general manager Noel Saxon said the staff member was a lodge attendant at their private lodge, Glade House.

He said there are roughly 100 guided walkers who are considered casual contacts.

All staff and workers are required to be vaccinated.

-Additional reporting RNZ