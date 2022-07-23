Saturday, 23 July 2022

1189 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in Canterbury

    Photo: Getty Images
    There are 1189 new cases of Covid-19 and two more deaths in Canterbury areas  to report.

    In a Ministry of Health statement this afternoon, nationally there were 7746 new community cases, 759 current hospitalisations and 22 deaths.

    The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 8703.

    The latest deaths occurred in the period since June 19 and take the total number of publicly reported deaths with the virus to 1976. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 25.

    Deaths reported today are: two from Canterbury, six from Auckland, three each from Southern and Bay of Plenty,  two from Nelson Marlborough and one each from Waikato, Lakes, Hawke’s Bay,  Taranaki, MidCentral and Wellington regions.

    Two people were aged in their 50s, one in their 60s, five in their 70s, six in their 80s and eight were over 90. Of these people, 10 were women and 12 were men.

    Hospitalisations

    Total number 759: Northland: 19; Waitematā: 94; Counties Manukau: 62; Auckland: 97; Waikato: 65; Bay of Plenty: 41; Lakes: 13; Hawke’s Bay: 32; MidCentral: 38; Whanganui: 11; Taranaki: 18; Tairāwhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 8; Capital & Coast: 33; Hutt Valley: 29; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury: 137; West Coast: 0; South Canterbury: 12; Southern: 35.

    There are 19 patients in intensive care or a high-dependency unit today.

    Latest community cases 

    Source: Ministry of Health
    - ODT Online 

