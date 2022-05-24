1255 new Covid cases, four more deaths in Canterbury

There are 1255 new cases of Covid-19 and four more virus-related deaths in Canterbury today.

Across New Zealand on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 8435 new community cases, 327 people in hospital with the virus and 15 more deaths.

Of those 15 Covid-related deaths, four were people from Canterbury, three were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one from Taranaki, two from the Wellington region, one from Nelson-Marlborough, and three were from Southern. One was in their 40s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, three were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90. Nine were female and six was male.

The total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid now stand at 1079 with a seven-day rolling average of 13.

Of the 327 people in hospital with the virus, 10 are in intensive care, while 47 are in Canterbury DHB hospitals and 10 are in South Canterbury DHB hospitals.

The other cases in New Zealand hospitals are in Northland (eight), Waitemata (34), Counties Manukau (23), Auckland (66), Waikato (24), Bay of Plenty (nine), Lakes (three), Hawke's Bay (17), Taranaki (six), Whanganui (four), MidCentral (10), Wairarapa (five), Hutt Valley (seven), Capital and Coast (15), Nelson Marlborough (five), Canterbury (47), South Canterbury (10), West Coast (two) and the Southern region (32).

The seven-day rolling average of new cases today is 7507, compared to 7795 last Tuesday, the ministry said.

The number of new daily Covid cases had been declining in Canterbury over the past three days, with 878 on Monday, 799 on Sunday, 985 on Saturday and 1165 on Friday, but have risen today.

Today's community cases were reported in Northland (270), Auckland (2807), Waikato (635), Bay of Plenty (274), Lakes (149), Hawke's Bay (268), MidCentral (257), Whanganui (93), Taranaki (252), Tairāwhiti (59), Wairarapa (85), Capital and Coast (609), Hutt Valley (217), Nelson Marlborough (326), Canterbury (1255), South Canterbury (139), Southern (659) and the West Coast (79). The locations of two cases is not known.

The ministry also said there are 65 imported cases today.

On the number of vaccines administered to date, there has been 4,027,247 first doses, 3,979,184 second doses, 32,337 third primary doses, 2,651,848 booster doses, 262,553 paediatric first doses, and 122,672 paediatric second doses.

The vaccines administered yesterday were made up of 30 first doses, 30 second doses, 33 third primary doses, 815 booster doses, 26 paediatric first doses, and 204 paediatric second doses

How to download your updated vaccine pass

An updated Covid-19 vaccine pass became available for Kiwis to download from today.

People who are up to date with their Covid vaccinations will be able to download the new-look My Vaccine Pass. Authorities are still encouraging people to do so, despite it no longer being a legal requirement.

People can request a pass for use in New Zealand and the International Travel Vaccination Certificate. Those wanting both will have to make separate requests.

The vaccine passes can be requested through My Covid Record or by calling 0800 28 29 26.

When you log in to My Covid Record website, scroll down and select "Request pass or certificate", you'll then be asked to select if you are requesting the pass for yourself or another and asked to confirm your details before entering in your email and confirming the request.

The website states that the process will take one to two minutes to complete and the pass or certificate would be emailed within 24 hours.

To receive the vaccine pass for use in New Zealand you have to be fully vaccinated or have an exemption.

To receive the international certificate you have to have had received at least one vaccination in New Zealand.

With the update comes a new colour - blue - and it will be available to anyone aged 12 years old and over who has had all their Covid shots. It includes booster vaccinations for those over the age of 18.

The new My Vaccine Pass will be valid for six months from the date of issue.

NZ to stay at Orange setting

The Government announced this morning that New Zealand will remain at the orange traffic light setting - with a second wave of Omicron infections expected over winter among the reasons for caution.

New Zealand has been at the orange alert level since April 13.

The next review of the settings will be in late June, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

"While daily cases numbers have flattened nationally, they are again beginning to increase in the northern region and hospitalisation rates have also increased slightly over the past month. In addition, our latest Covid-19 modelling indicates that under current conditions, there is a likelihood of a secondary wave of cases appearing."

-With NZ Herald