127 years of women's suffrage marked in Christchurch

ECan chairwoman Jenny Hughey, and MPs Poto Williams and Duncan Webb also joined branch members at the memorial for the celebration.
"All spoke about the importance of remembering the hard battle women such as Kate Sheppard had undertaken to gain women the right to vote back in 1893, especially as we are currently in the middle of an election campaign," said a National Council of Women Christchurch Branch spokeswoman.
The National Council of Women is working towards true gender equality in New Zealand. Established in 1896, it fights for women's equality by getting rid of norms that cause gendered violence, pay inequality, the devaluing of caregiving work and parenting, and inequalities in leadership roles.