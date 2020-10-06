$12m wetland and walking track planned for city's east

A new wetland area boasting walking tracks will be developed at part of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor regeneration plan. Photo: Newsline

A new wetland area with walking tracks will be developed as part of flood protection work in the Aranui and Bexley area.

The Three Waters Infrastructure and Environment Committee voted to accelerate work on the project in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor regeneration area so that construction can get under way next year.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to take an integrated approach to how we manage land, water and natural hazards,’’ said Christchurch city councillor and Three Waters Infrastructure and Environment Committee chairwoman Pauline Cotter.

“The project that we approved will do far more than simply reduce the risk of flooding; it will have ecological and environmental benefits and it will create another recreational area that people can enjoy.”

The project involves building a new stopbank and stormwater detention basin (pond) and wetland in the triangle of land between Pages Rd, Anzac Drive and the Ōtākaro Avon River.

Pauline Cotter.

Walking tracks and other recreational and landscape features will be included in the stormwater basin and wetland area, in keeping with the vision outlined in the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor Regeneration Plan.

“I’m pleased that we’ve been able to speed-up the delivery of this project because it will demonstrate the way forward in other parts of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor Regeneration area where we are going to have to adapt and learn how to live with water,’’ Cotter said.

The project was originally scheduled to begin in the 2024/25 financial year, but now city council staff plan to have the detailed design work completed by the end of this year so that the work can be tendered early next year.

Construction costs for the project are estimated at $12 million.

This work will be funded through the Land Drainage Recovery Programme and the Christchurch Regeneration Acceleration Facility