13.3% rates increase proposed for Christchurch

Christchurch City Council has proposed a rates increase of 13.3 per cent.

The latest figure for 2024/25, which is less than the 18 per cent signalled earlier this year, was discussed by the mayor and city councillors at yesterday's meeting.

Council interim chief executive Mary Richardson said they are aiming to settle on a final rates increase of 9 -12 per cent.

Councillors also discussed the impact of the new central city stadium, Te Kaha, on rates.

The draft budget being developed by the council will go out for public feedback in March 2024 as the Long Term Plan 2024–2034 (LTP).

The budget for the next 10 years outlines the services the council will provide and how these will be funded.

“The 13.3 per cent rates increase isn’t final - it just reflects where the budget is at,” said Richardson.

“Over the past months, the mayor and councillors have been working with staff to balance what services we can provide to residents, and how much we think ratepayers can realistically afford given economic pressures.

“There’s still a lot more work to be done, but the mayor and councillors have given their latest advice and now staff will work on draft options ready for the new year. The community will have a say when the LTP goes out for consultation in March 2024.

“The main factors driving the rates increase are inflation, and the borrowing required to deliver our capital programme and the ongoing renewals to council infrastructure.”

The next public briefing on the LTP will be held on Wednesday, December 13.