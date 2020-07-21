$13.5m to help Chch cancer patients and families

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The announcement was made by Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones and Greater Christchurch Regeneration Associate Minister Poto Williams on Tuesday.
The Bone Marrow Cancer Trust will receive $7 million to build 42 self-contained units for patients and their families and whanau.
And the Cancer Society will receive $6.5 million for the construction of a community centre and fit-for-purpose, 50-bedroom accommodation facility for cancer patients and their families who live outside Christchurch.
The projects are expected to create more than 420 jobs and put $13.5 million into the Canterbury economy.
"These are great projects which will provide the region with modern and fit for purpose facilities for patients and their whanau at a time when they need the best possible support around them," Jones said.
"I am delighted that this well-being infrastructure is being funded by our Government.
"The projects together provide a solid construction work programme for Canterbury to help reduce the impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having on our regional economies,” he said.
The funding is a part of the $3 billion Covid-19 response and recovery fund infrastructure package.