$13.5m to help Chch cancer patients and families

An artist's impression of the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust's self-contained accommodation units. Image: Supplied

Two projects to build accommodation for cancer patients and their families in Christchurch have received a $13.5 million funding boost.

The announcement was made by Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones and Greater Christchurch Regeneration Associate Minister Poto Williams on Tuesday.

The Bone Marrow Cancer Trust will receive $7 million to build 42 self-contained units for patients and their families and whanau.

And the Cancer Society will receive $6.5 million for the construction of a community centre and fit-for-purpose, 50-bedroom accommodation facility for cancer patients and their families who live outside Christchurch.

The projects are expected to create more than 420 jobs and put $13.5 million into the Canterbury economy.

"These are great projects which will provide the region with modern and fit for purpose facilities for patients and their whanau at a time when they need the best possible support around them," Jones said.

"I am delighted that this well-being infrastructure is being funded by our Government.

"The projects together provide a solid construction work programme for Canterbury to help reduce the impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having on our regional economies,” he said.

The funding is a part of the $3 billion Covid-19 response and recovery fund infrastructure package.