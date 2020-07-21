Tuesday, 21 July 2020

$13.5m to help Chch cancer patients and families

    An artist's impression of the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust's self-contained accommodation units.
    An artist's impression of the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust's self-contained accommodation units. Image: Supplied
    Two projects to build accommodation for cancer patients and their families in Christchurch have received a $13.5 million funding boost.

    The announcement was made by Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones and Greater Christchurch Regeneration Associate Minister Poto Williams on Tuesday.

    The Bone Marrow Cancer Trust will receive $7 million to build 42 self-contained units for patients and their families and whanau.

    And the Cancer Society will receive $6.5 million for the construction of a community centre and fit-for-purpose, 50-bedroom accommodation facility for cancer patients and their families who live outside Christchurch.

    The projects are expected to create more than 420 jobs and put $13.5 million into the Canterbury economy.

    "These are great projects which will provide the region with modern and fit for purpose facilities for patients and their whanau at a time when they need the best possible support around them," Jones said.

    "I am delighted that this well-being infrastructure is being funded by our Government.

    "The projects together provide a solid construction work programme for Canterbury to help reduce the impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having on our regional economies,” he said.

    The funding is a part of the $3 billion Covid-19 response and recovery fund infrastructure package.

     

     

