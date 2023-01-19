14yo sentenced on 84 charges following six-month crime spree

The 14-year-old was sentenced on 84 charges following a six-month crime spree. Photo: Supplied

A 14-year-old boy involved in a six-month-long crime spree, some of which he posted on social media, says he misses school and the sports he’s now banned from playing.

The boy appeared at the Christchurch Youth Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced on 84 charges which related to stealing vehicles, assaulting people and aggravated robbery.

The court heard a pattern of the boy’s offending usually involved him and associates stealing people’s cars, driving dangerously while failing to stop for police and kicking and punching members of the public.

“I think you like to think you’re older and tougher than you are. You are a little boy,” Judge Jane McMeeken told him.

Judge McMeeken highlighted the role that social media and peer pressure play, particularly with young offenders.

“You need to understand none of it’s real. Driving fast cars, that’s a tiny part of your life, the rest you’re in a police cell missing your family.”

The judge said if she read out all the victim impact statements from the boy’s offending, she would be reading for an hour which wouldn’t be helpful.

However, she said one victim has a medical condition, causing them to suffer from pain and anxiety and had spent three years working to pay off their car, which was stolen by the boy.

The victim was planning to complete an education course this year but now can’t afford it as they have to borrow money for their car.

“Please stop and consider how badly you are impacting others with what you are doing,” the victim’s statement said.

The boy’s lawyer said that he loves his education and that his school was willing to welcome him back and provide the support he needs.

The court also heard of the boy being banned from sports he loves as a consequence of his actions.

His lawyer said the boy started off as a follower of the offending but quickly became the leader, egged on by peer pressure and comments on social media.

However, his lawyer said he expressed regret and empathy for his victims and had been doing well in custody.

“This is a young man that’s got potential, it is critical that potential isn’t wasted.”

His lawyer also highlighted the boy’s unwavering support from his family as both his parents and step-parents were present in court.

The judge agreed and said in Youth Court they don’t usually see a mum and dad, let alone step-parents taking time out of their lives to come and support offenders.

The boy hadn’t seen much of his family and was only allowed a 30-minute visit with them on Christmas day.

Police pushed for a supervision with a residence sentence of six months, however, the boy’s lawyer encouraged the judge to reduce that to four months so the boy could start school at the beginning of term two.

Judge McMeeken agreed it would be good for the boy, who had been anxious about missing out on school to get back to his education.

But she warned the boy that he needs to put in work to change his ways.

“We can’t punish you to be good,” she said.

Judge McMeeken imposed a supervision with residence sentence of four months followed by a six-month supervision order.

- Emily Moorhouse, Open Justice reporter