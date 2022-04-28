1505 new Covid cases, three deaths in Canterbury

Photo: NZME

There are 1505 new community Covid-19 cases in Canterbury today and a further three people with the virus have died in the region.

Nationally there were 9047 new community cases on Thursday, including 185 in South Canterbury, and 13 Covid-related deaths, the Ministry of Health said.

The deaths occurred over the past nine days, except two people who died on April 4. They included three people from Canterbury, two from the Auckland region, three from Bay of Plenty, two from Waikato, one from Taranaki, one from MidCentral, and one from Hawke’s Bay. Two were in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s, three in their 80s, and five were over 90. Five were women and eight were men.

Today's seven-day rolling average of cases, 7705, is similar to last Thursday's average of 7935. The similarities between today's average and last Thursday's average was a reminder to New Zealanders to stay vigilant, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

In Canterbury this week, there were 978 new cases on Sunday, 1013 on Monday, 1099 on Tuesday, and 1718 on Thursday.

"Please continue to follow public health advice to stay at home, away from school or work if you're feeling unwell," the ministry said.

"Another way to protect you, your whānau and friends is to get vaccinated, if you aren't already. It's free and available for everyone aged five and over."

Meanwhile, there are 484 people with the virus in hospital, including 60 in Canterbury DHB hospitals and four in South Canterbury hospitals.

The average age of people in hospital is 59 and there are 15 patients with the virus in ICU or HDU.

The cases in hospital are spread across Northland: 36; Waitemata: 74; Counties Manukau: 60; Auckland: 105; Waikato: 33; Bay of Plenty: 14; Lakes: 3; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 12; Taranaki: 7; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 7; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 14; Capital and Coast: 9; Nelson Marlborough: 6; Canterbury: 60; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1; and Southern: 33.

The locations of today's new community cases are: Northland (276), Auckland (2519), Waikato (550), Bay of Plenty (335), Lakes (129), Hawke's Bay (281), MidCentral (344), Whanganui (108), Taranaki (215), Tairāwhiti (137), Wairarapa (95), Capital and Coast (589), Hutt Valley (236), Nelson Marlborough (358), Canterbury (1505), South Canterbury (185), Southern (1065) and the West Coast (113).

The locations of seven cases is unknown and 80 cases have been detected at the border.

Across New Zealand, there are 53,917 active community cases of the virus.

-With NZ Herald