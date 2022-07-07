1603 new Covid cases, four more deaths in Canterbury/West Coast

As a general rule, you should wear a face mask whenever you are in a public indoor setting, the Ministry of Health says. Photo: File image

There are 1603 new community Covid cases in the Canterbury/West Coast DHB area today and four more deaths have been reported in the region.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday there are 10,710 new community cases across New Zealand - including 131 in South Canterbury - and 15 more people have died with the virus since June 28.

The total number of publicly reported deaths is now 1619 and the seven-day rolling average is 14.

Of the 15 deaths reported today, four were from the Auckland region, five were from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson/Marlborough and four were from Canterbury/West Coast. Three were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s, and three were aged over 90. Five were women and 10 were men.

There are 554 people currently in hospital with Covid, of which 12 are in ICU or HDI, while 63 are in Canterbury/West Coast DHB hospitals and 13 are in South Canterbury hospitals.

The other cases in hospital are spread across Northland: 15; Waitematā: 123; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 48; Waikato: 52; Bay of Plenty: 31; Lakes: 15; Hawke’s Bay: 13; MidCentral: 16; Whanganui: 5; Taranaki: 12; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 4; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 56; Nelson Marlborough: 15; and Southern: 33.

The ministry said the recent rise in case numbers remains steady.

"We are continuing to keep our response to the current community outbreak of COVID-19 under review and will adapt it as the outbreak and pandemic evolve, and as part of our resurgence planning."

Today's new community cases, recorded over the past 24 hours, are in Northland (271), Auckland (3,458), Waikato (683), Bay of Plenty (445), Lakes (187), Hawke’s Bay (448), MidCentral (360), Whanganui (163), Taranaki (273), Tairāwhiti (103), Wairarapa (125), Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley (1,279), Nelson Marlborough (324), Canterbury and West Coast (1,603), South Canterbury (131), Southern (849), and Unknown (8).

The seven day rolling average of community cases is 8013 today, while this time last week it was 6114.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 56,058.

School holidays travel reminder

With the school holidays starting on Friday, many people will have plans to get away. If you are, the ministry is reminding people to put a plan in place for if you contract Covid-19 or are identified as a household contact.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans.

"If you have used your own vehicle to travel, you can travel back to your home to isolate (providing you are well enough to drive), taking public health measures to ensure you don’t infect anyone on your way home – such as maintaining social distance (distancing yourself from others), wearing your mask correctly, making sure you keep your hands clean and dry and using self-service petrol stations if you need to refuel your vehicle.

"However, if you have used public transport or travelled between islands, you won’t be able to travel to isolate at your home. So, it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying if you need to do so.

"As with all variants of Omicron, the public health advice remains the same. Getting your booster remains one of the best defences against COVID-19. Stay home if you’re unwell, get tested if you’re symptomatic, wash and dry your hands, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor public settings and get vaccinated."

If you test positive or are a household contact, visit the Ministry of Health website. For more information on mask use, visit the Unite Against COVID-19 website.